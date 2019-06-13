ATLANTIC CITY-- The 2019 Miss New Jersey contestants returned to the stage for the the second night of preliminary competitions Thursday night at the Superstar Theatre inside Resorts Casino Hotel.
Half of the contestants will competed in the talent portion.
Typically known for her dancing, contestant Annelise Malgieri changed things up Thursday night and performed a personal monologue on her struggle with mental health.
"There was a storm in my mind, electricity generated by chemical chaos and thoughts that I couldn't control controlled me," she said.
A change for this year: dancer Annelise Malgieri performs a monologue on her struggle with mental health #MissNewJersey2019 pic.twitter.com/nMurSzJGLZ— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) June 14, 2019
Marissa Nicole Sanders moonwalked while playing a Michael Jackson medley on the violin. Katrina Biss-Iurato sangs Carole King’s ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’
Madison Welsh taps to “Shout”— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) June 14, 2019
I’ll be the one Saturday night yelling out “GATOR!!” 🐊 #MissNewJersey2019 pic.twitter.com/Nvr8nohmLf
The other 14 contestants, answered an on-stage question a new addition to the Miss America programming.
Contestant Jessica Indio answered a question Thursaday on democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. The judge asked if America is ready for a gay president. She believes candidates’ policies should be talked about, not his or her sexual orientation.
Contestant Christa Steiner was asked what piece of legislation she would want her local legislators to sponsor/pass. She tied her answer to her social impact initiative: promoting arts funding.
Grace Koller answered the question "what is the biggest issue in New Jersey?"
"We need mentorship in public schools and communities so that these children can grow up into strong leaders," she said.
Audience members entered the theater at 8.m. to smiling faces of past Miss New Jersey's wearing their crowns. The red,white and blue pop-art paintings were created by new Miss New Jersey Executive Director David Holtzman and included Miss New Jeresy 2018 Jaime Gialloreto, who hosted Thursday's show in her high school senior prom dress.
Taking the Atlantic City theme to heart, the candidates again performed a showgirl opening number to “Luck Be A Lady Tonight.”
Wednesday night, half of the contestants competed in the talent portion. The other 14 contestants, answered an on-stage question and walked the runway for the Red Carpet/Impact Statement portion.
Alyssa Sullivan, Miss Atlantic Shores, took first place for her onstage interview and Jade Glab, Miss Central Jersey Beaches, won the talent portion for her opera performance.
The contestants will now switch and two new winners will be announced.
All the candidates have raised over $10,000 for Children's Miracle Network hospitals, according to Theresa McCann, a regional rep for CMN Hospitals who explained the connection between Miss America, Miss New Jersey and the hospitals.
Check back here for more updates from tonight's competition.