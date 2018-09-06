Following the first night of the Miss America 2019 competition, several signs calling out chairwoman Gretchen Carlson as "so fake" have appeared in Atlantic City.
On Thursday morning, two posters were spotted hanging from streetlights at Atlantic and Dover avenues and Pacific and Florida avenues, just outside Boardwalk Hall.
Spotted: Matching signs hung from streetlights at S Dover and Florida Aves in Atlantic City this morning. #acpress #missamerica2019 pic.twitter.com/nOAamUPQou— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) September 6, 2018
The signs mock Carlson's recently published book "Be Fierce" and references the work place bully accusations made by current Miss America Cara Mund.
Carlson, a former Miss America herself, was selected as chair of the Miss America Organization's board of trustees following a December email scandal that exposed sexist and vulgar emails sent former CEO Sam Haskell. Carlson helped usher in the "Miss America 2.0" rebranding, along with CEO Regina Hopper, which eliminated key the swimsuit competition.
Thousands of state and local pageant volunteers have called for both organization leaders to resign their positions