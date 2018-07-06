Representatives from 22 state pageants, including New Jersey, have signed a petition calling for the immediate resignations of the entire Miss America Organization Board of Trustees, including chairwoman Gretchen Carlson, and President and CEO Regina Hopper.

"As dedicated members of our state and local communities who lend our reputations, financial support and voluntary efforts to facilitate MAO's long and powerful mission of empowering women to stand up and speak out, we find ourselves needing to use our own voices of leadership to express our profound disappointment regarding, in our view, is the failed leadership of the entire MAO Board of Trustees led by Ms. Gretchen Carlson as its chair and Ms. Regina Hopper as its President and CEO," said a petition circulated online and provided to The Press of Atlantic City.

Sally Johnston, the executive director of the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation, is listed as signing the petition. She could not be reached for comment Friday night.

"We were promised transparency, competence and adherence to best practices and good governance," the new petition says, "the current trustees and identified staff members have both individually and collectively failed to deliver on those promotes and commitments."

Miss America CEO and President Regina Hopper acknowledged the petition in a telephone interview Friday night.

"On behalf of the Miss America Organization, in any transition, there are are always those who disagree with or find it hard to accept change. We welcome those who want to move forward and be a part of a revitalized program dedicated to providing scholarships and opportunities to all young women,” she said.

Miss America supporters and volunteers flooded online discussion boards and fan Facebook pages this week with comments about the petition.

The Miss Georgia pageant, which was one of the states to sign, posted the petition on its official Facebook page with a lengthy response: "We are constantly forced to decide whether to stay quiet in the face of organizational dysfunction, because we have collectively dedicated hundreds of years of service to the program. We love the ways in which we have seen Miss America impact the lives of the women of our program. We do not want to be ostracized."

The new leadership of the Miss America Organization has gone through several changes recently. In June, MAO announced the election of three new board members, following the resignations of Jennifer Vaden Barth and Valerie Crooker Clemens. Both Barth and Clemens were former state titleholders, representing the Miss America State Title Holders Association since February.

Changes with Miss America cause issues among board members In the shadow of a national scandal — and with the September pageant fast approaching — stri…

According to Carlson, it was explained to state pageant directors and former state titleholders that Barth's and Clemens' positions on the board were always temporary and both signed letters of resignation when they were seated. The two would then step down from the board after the launch of the "Miss America 2.0" initiative.

Barth disputed that, taking to social media and releasing a joint statement with Clemens saying their resignation letters were executed without their knowledge or consent and with no advance warning.

In the days following, board members and former Miss Americas Kate Shindle and Laura Kaeppler Fleiss also resigned, calling for those invested in the Miss America Organization to question the leadership.

Not everyone happy with Miss America swimsuit decision ATLANTIC CITY — As the tramcar passed Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk Wednesday afternoon, a …

The following people are listed as signing the petition:

Nan Teninbaum on behalf of the Miss Alabama Pageant, Inc.

Margo Fliss on behalf of the Miss Alaska Scholarship Foundation

Suzi Doland on behalf of the Miss Colorado Scholarship program, Inc

Nakiya Troth on behalf of the Miss Connecticut Scholarship Organization

Tricia Lloyd Morrin on behalf of the Miss District of Columbia Scholarship Organization, Inc.

Keith Williams Chairman of the Board & Acting Executive Director on behalf of the Miss

Florida Scholarship Pageant, Inc.

Mansfield Bias, Jr. on behalf of the Miss Georgia Program Corporation

Doug Brehm and Lisa Perez Miller on behalf of the Miss Kansas Pageant Inc.

Dewana Little on behalf of the Miss Louisiana Organization

W. David Blackledge on behalf of the Miss Mississippi Corporation

Jan Holden on behalf of the Miss Montana Scholarship Program

Sally Johnston on behalf of the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation

Art Hunsinger and Linda Carbo on behalf of the Miss New York Organization, Inc.

Teri Leeper Taylor on behalf of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program, Inc.

Chet Welch on behalf of the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Organization, Inc.

Debi D’Iorio on behalf of the Miss Rhode Island Scholarship Program, Inc.

Jane Alderson on behalf of the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant, Inc.

Jean Hatch on behalf of the Miss Utah Organization

Harlen Gudger on behalf of the Miss Virginia Organization

Peggy Miller on behalf of the Miss Washington Scholarship Organization

Leah Summers on behalf of the Miss West Virginia Scholarship Organization, Inc.

Jeanne Schmal on behalf of the Miss Wisconsin Pageant, Inc.