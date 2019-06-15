ATLANTIC CITY-- Crowds packed the Superstar theater at Resorts Casino Hotel Saturday night for the start of the final Miss New Jersey 2019 competition where one of the 28 contestants will get the crown and become the new title holder.
The top ten candidates were announced plus one finalist who was included as a people's choice finalist.
Alyssa Sullivan (Miss Atlantic Shores), Ashley Murphy (Miss South Jersey), Ria Gulati (Miss Northern Highlands), Natalie Ragazzo (Miss Eastern Shore), Madison Welsh (Miss Cape Shores), Jade Glab (Miss Central Jersey Beaches), Jessica Indio (Miss South Shore), Kyra Seeley (Miss Central Jersey), Christa Stiener (Miss Coastal Shores) and Annelise Malgieri (Miss Bergen County) were named in the top ten. Alyssa Rodiguez (Miss Cumberland County) was announced as people's choice.
Candidates were asked to answer an onstage interview question and performed their talents Saturday night.
Two vocalists performed opera: Ashley Murphy performed a dramatic German opera piece titled "The Queen of the Night" and Jade Glab performed an Italian aria for the judges.
Two vocalists performed opera: Ashley Murphy performed a dramatic German opera piece titled "The Queen of the Night" and Jade Glab performed an Italian aria for the judges.
The remaining singers chose musical theater pieces: Christa Steiner sang "Vanilla Ice Cream" and Alyssa Sullivan sang "Gimme Gimme."
Natalie Ragazzo performed "I can Cook Too" from the musical "On the Town."
"I chose my piece because we live in a time where women can be whatever they want to be," she said.
Talent also featured four unique dancers. Ria Gulati performed a Punjabi inspired dance that energized the crowd.
Jessica Indio danced to "This is Me," Madison Welsh tapped to "Shout," and Kyra Seeley Irish step danced.
Alyssa Rodriguez dedicated her piano performance to her five great grandparents.
The interview questions counted for a quarter of their final score. Contestants picked a random question from a fish bowl that current Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto read aloud.
Alyssa Rodrigez started and was asked if she could be president for one week what would she do?
She tied it into her social impact initiative and said she would incorporate after school care programs focused on social media use to promote productivity privacy and positivity online among young people.
Jade Glab was asked what field women still need to break through the glass ceiling. She said she wants to go into finance and investment banking and open a small business she wants to represent women in that career field.
Kyra Seeley was asked about the death penalty. She said she supports it but said it needs to be ensured that its used only when necessary.
Alyssa Sullivan was asked if euthanisa should legal under any circumstances, but gracefully bowed out of the question she wasn't sure about.
Ashley Murphy was asked who is to blame for the opioid crisis.
The winner will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant, which does not currently have an official date or venue announced.
The contestants returned to the stage in their black and white show girl costumes for a final dance to "Luck be a Lady."
The contestants returned to the stage in their black and white show girl costumes for a final dance to "Luck be a Lady."
The preliminary competitions concluded Thursday night with the talent and onstage interview portion winners announced.
The talent portion, which counted for half their score, featured the familiar flair and captivating weirdness found in most pageants, from rhinestone river dancing to musical theater melodies to a moon-walking violinist.
The two talent winners this year were both awarded for their vocal skills. Miss Central Jersey Beaches Jade Glab won the talent portion Wednesday for her opera performance. Miss Eastern Shore Natalie Ragazzo won Thursday with a rendition of “I Can Cook Too” from the Broadway show “On The Town.”
Alyssa Sullivan, Miss Atlantic Shores, and Christa Steiner, Miss Coastal Shore, took first place for their onstage interviews.
In her question from the judges, Steiner was asked what piece of legislation she would want her local legislators to sponsor/pass. She tied her answer to her social impact initiative: promoting arts funding.
This story is developing. Check back here for live updates from the competition.