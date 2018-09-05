Miss America contestants at Bocca
Buy Now

All 51 of the Miss America 2018 contestants arrive by the Jitney-full at Bocca Coal Fired Bistro in Margate on Wednesday evening for their annual first meal together before the competition. Wednesday, August 29

 LAUREN CARROLL Multimedia Reporter

ATLANTIC CITY — It's time to vote for your favorite Miss America 2019 candidate social impact initiative.

Check out new headshots for the 2019 Miss America candidates

Some new headshots debuted Tuesday on the new Miss America website of this year's contestants. Check them out. Notice: No mention of the word "Miss"

1 of 51

The Miss America Organization announced the "People's Choice" award on Wednesday. Members of the public can cast their votes with PageantPlanet.com starting Wednesday to choose their favorite platform.

The votes cost $1.

The 51 Miss America 2019 hopefuls each have a different social impact initiative, or platform, to advance community service and involvement. The profiles can be viewed on PageantPlanet.com.

PHOTOS of Miss America contestants at Bocca in Margate

1 of 33