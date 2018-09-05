ATLANTIC CITY — It's time to vote for your favorite Miss America 2019 candidate social impact initiative.
The Miss America Organization announced the "People's Choice" award on Wednesday. Members of the public can cast their votes with PageantPlanet.com starting Wednesday to choose their favorite platform.
The votes cost $1.
The 51 Miss America 2019 hopefuls each have a different social impact initiative, or platform, to advance community service and involvement. The profiles can be viewed on PageantPlanet.com.
