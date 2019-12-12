The competitors for the Miss America 2020 competition are being formally announced at the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. Watch a livestream of the introduction.
The three judges who will decide who will wear the crown as Miss America 2020 were announced late Wednesday.
Singer Kelly Rowland, actress Lauren Ash and “Queer Eye” personality Karamo Brown have been chosen to judge this year’s competition, which is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 19 at Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.
They’ll be judging the 51 candidates “based on messages of female strength, independence and empowerment in the candidates’ efforts in the areas of scholarship, talent and social impact,” according to a news release from the Miss America Organization.
“This year features prominent roles for the judges, real interaction with the candidates and a chance to really get to know each of the finalists before the judges decide who gets the job and the crown of Miss America,” according to the release.
Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez of “Access Hollywood” will be co-hosting the competition, according to the release.
John Irwin, of NBC late night show “A Little Late With Lilly Singh,” will take on the role of executive producer, with Meredith McGinn and Tim Bock as co-executive producers, while Emmy Award-nominated director Sandra Restrepo will lead the show, according to the release.
Oscar Dominguez of “The Voice,” is working on lighting design with production design by Joe Stewart and writer Jon Macks. “Saturday Night Live” choreographer Danielle Flora is also joining the production team.
“Miss America 2020 offers a new take on what many consider America’s very first reality show,” according to the release. “It’s a perfect blend of Miss America history with the added excitement, intrigue and entertainment of today’s very best competition shows.”
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown and answers an interview question on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, answers a question from the judges on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is chosen to top 15 on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in evening gown on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is chosen to top 15 on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, introduces herself on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in talent and sings opera on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes in talent and sings opera on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, poses with other candidates after being crowned Miss America on the final night of the Miss America Competition at Boardwalk Hall.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, competes on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. She will be crowned Miss America. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is congratulated Sept. 9, 2018, after being crowned Miss America on the final night of the competition at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
Nia Imani Franklin, Miss New York, is crowned Miss America, by Cara Mund, on the final night of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Vernon Ogrodnek
Miss America Final
