ATLANTIC CITY — The 2019 Miss America Competition preliminary competitions will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Hall.
The stage in Boardwalk Hall officially opened for spectators and candidates as the 51 hopefuls get closer to competing for the “Miss America 2.0” crown. Follow our live blog below for updates.
The competition kicked off Wednesday, with preliminary scholarships awarded, with Miss Florida Taylor Tyson winning talent and Miss Wisconsin Tianna Vanderhei winning $1,000 in the new onstage question category.
The last night of preliminary competitions will be on Friday. They lead up to the final night, which will be broadcast live from 9 to 11 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
The candidates will compete in talent, on-stage questions and evening wear segments during the preliminaries and have been split into three groups of 17 to determine which days they will compete in the different segments, according to the Miss America Organization.
On September 5th 2018, the 1st night of preliminaries is held for the Miss America 2.0 2019 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
