Miss Georgia 2017 Alyssa Beasley show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Montana 2017 Maddie Murray show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss District of Columbia 2017 Briana Kinsey show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss New Jersey 2017 Kaitlyn Schoeffel show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Missouri 2017 Jennifer Davis show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Minnesota 2017 Brianna Drevlow show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Hawaii 2017 Kathryn Teruya show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Maryland 2017 Kathleen Masek show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Michigan 2017 Heather Kendrick show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Alabama 2017 Jessica Procter show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Delaware 2017 Chelsea Bruce show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss New Mexico 2017 Taylor Rey show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Georgia 2017 Alyssa Beasley show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Illinois 2017 Abby Foster show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Mississippi 2017 Anne Elizabeth Buys show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Alaska 2017 Angelina Klapperich show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Connecticut 2017 Eliza Kanner show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Mississippi 2017 Anne Elizabeth Buys show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Michigan 2017 Heather Kendrick show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss New Hampshire 2017 Lauren Percy show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Iowa 2017 Chelsea Dubczak show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Nevada 2017 Andrea Martinez show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Illinois 2017 Abby Foster show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Massachusetts 2017 Jillian Zucco show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Kansas 2017 Krystian Fish show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Alabama 2017 Jessica Procter show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Delaware 2017 Chelsea Bruce show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Hawaii 2017 Kathryn Teruya show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Arizona 2017 MaddieRose Holler show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Minnesota 2017 Brianna Drevlow show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Louisiana 2017 Laryssa Bonacquisti show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Arkansas 2017 Maggie Benton show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Arizona 2017 MaddieRose Holler show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss California 2017 Jillian Smith show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Nebraska 2017 Allison Tietjen show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Colorado 2017 Meredith Winnefeld show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
Miss Delaware 2017 Chelsea Bruce show the crowd her shoe during Miss America 2017 Parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Saturday Sept 9, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)