Show Us Your Shoes parade
Mund waves at the Show Us Your Shoes parade Saturday.

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

A highlight of Miss America and a favorite boardwalk event, the "Show Us Your Shoes" Parade is back, from 5 to 8 p.m. (with the step-off at 4:45 p.m.) on Saturday.

The 51 Miss America candidates will cruise down the Atlantic City Boardwalk decked out in elaborate costumes and custom shoes that showcase their home state.

Floats, marching bands, dance troupes, baton twirlers and more will delight spectators.

The event is free, however there are ticketed VIP viewing areas available. The parade kicks off at New Jersey Avenue and marches to Albany Avenue.