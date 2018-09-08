While I'd recommend rain boots, the Show Us Your Shoes parade at 5 p.m. on the Atlantic City Boardwalk won't be a washout Saturday.

Expect a gray sky and isolated showers around the time of the parade. You'll notice the northeast wind blowing off the water as well, courtesy of a stationary front that is located in Virginia. Temperatures during the event will be much cooler than what the Miss America contestants, and ourselves, have been used to. Temperatures will start around 70 degrees at 5 p.m. on the Atlantic City boardwalk. Then, they will slide into the 60s as the day goes on.

Weekend weather has some showers, rounds of coastal flooding High pressure and a stationary front will wage war on South Jersey this weekend. While washo…

Any rain showers that do fall would be light to moderate. Again, they will not be everywhere. However, the umbrella or covering will be a good idea.