Show Us Your Shoes parade
The 51 contestants of the Miss America 2018 competition paraded down the Atlantic City boardwalk, showing off their pride in their states and their shoes Saturday evening. Saturday, September 9

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

While I'd recommend rain boots, the Show Us Your Shoes parade at 5 p.m. on the Atlantic City Boardwalk won't be a washout Saturday. 

Expect a gray sky and isolated showers around the time of the parade. You'll notice the northeast wind blowing off the water as well, courtesy of a stationary front that is located in Virginia. Temperatures during the event will be much cooler than what the Miss America contestants, and ourselves, have been used to. Temperatures will start around 70 degrees at 5 p.m. on the Atlantic City boardwalk. Then, they will slide into the 60s as the day goes on.

Any rain showers that do fall would be light to moderate. Again, they will not be everywhere. However, the umbrella or covering will be a good idea. 

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.