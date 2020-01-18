Virginia creeper vines

Elaine Scattergood, of Avalon, has Virginia creeper vines that run across her property.

Avalon woman goes to trial over indigenous vines: Elaine Scattergood was originally cited for failure to remove overgrowth vegetation from her house, failure to maintain the exterior of the property and premises in a clean, safe and sanitary condition, and obnoxious growth of brush and weeds due to the Virginia creeper growing on and around her home.

Missing Egg Harbor City man found dead; police looking for car: Quanyaves Lindsay, 41, went missing in late November, last seen leaving a residence on Hands Mill Road in Woodbine with his green 2015 Dodge Charger “Hellcat.” His body was recovered Jan. 11 from a creek near Spring Garden Road in Maurice River Township in Cumberland County.

Pleasantville officials seek public's ideas on school safety: A couple dozen residents expressed their concerns about security and safety at school events during a two-hour town hall meeting Thursday with members of the Board of Education, City Council and the Police Department.

What to expect from this weekend's winter system: Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., mostly if not all snow (perhaps snow at the shore) will fall. This will be as a warm front passes through. Temperatures will start out at 27-32 degrees but keep rising on a southerly wind.

Gene Allen gets record-tying 352nd win as Atlantic City coach: Allen, who took over the program in 2003 and is in his 17th season, has a career record of 352-119. Swain, who coached the Vikings from 1955-77, finished with a 352-143 mark.

Atlantic City coach Gene Allen reacts to a referee's call during Friday night's game at Vineland on January 17, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

