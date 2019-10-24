"We will never give up on you": More than five weeks after 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez went missing from Bridgeton City Park, family members asked the public to keep searching for her and announced a door-to-door effort planned for Sunday morning.
Roar to the Shore cited in state hearing on Pagans' growth: State investigators cited the previously annual Wildwood event in a state Commission of Investigation hearing Wednesday on the growth of the club in the state and its increased criminality.
Question about racism heats up Atlantic County executive contest: Incumbent Republican Dennis Levinson is calling Democratic challenger Susan Korngut a reckless liar for suggesting county government is systemically racist, while the challenger says she didn’t mean to imply racism is any worse in county government than it is anywhere else.
Atlantic City casinos on pace for $3 billion in gaming revenue: Sports betting, online gaming and two new properties are helping push the casino industry toward a revenue benchmark in 2019 it has not reached since before the market began to contract.
The Millville High School field hockey team stopped the aggressive Shawnee offense every time Wednesday in their South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal game. Scoring leader Casey Etter fired in the game’s only goal to give Millville a 1-0 victory.
