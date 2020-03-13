Mission Point Church in Somers Point sent an email to parishioners Friday evening saying Sunday services on March 15 and March 22 have been canceled. The church also will not hold its junior and senior high youth group meetings on March 15 and 19. Also, its Mothers of Preschoolers ministry will not meet on March 17. For more information, go to the church's website at mymissionpoint.com.
