Mollie Aviva Share

Age: 17
High School: Atlantic City High School
Hometown: Atlantic City
Parents: Eric and Lisa Share
Community/school activities: Volunteer, supervisor for Atlantic City Marathon Race Series; National Honor Society; Viking Pride Leader; volunteer, Atlantic City Custom Car Show; participant, Box For Tots.
Post-high school plans: Attend University of Kentucky, majoring in geography.
Career goals: National Park Service.
“It is rare to have the privilege of working with a young person of Mollie Share’s capabilities,” says Jack Fox, chief executive officer for the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center. Fox is speaking from experience. Mollie’s seven-year involvement with the JCC and Fox stems from her volunteer work for the Atlantic City Marathon Race Series, where she’s involved in race planning, supervising and race day volunteering, providing “invaluable input.” Her dedication is one of her trademarks, and it impresses others (including Fox, who lists his relationship to Mollie as “former/future employer”).
What motivates you to give your time and talent?
When I was younger, I thought the only way I could help out was to raise money and to set an example. As I got a little older, I learned there were other ways to help out. I enjoy helping the Atlantic City Marathon Race Series succeed, and it feels good to help people reach their own goals. I’ve always felt it was important to help the community, and this is where I feel I’m a good fit.
What makes an ideal leader and who are your role models?
Ideal leaders have some knowledge or skill, but what is most important is that they care about what they are doing. If they don’t care, who will? I also think a good leader has to balance giving instructions and giving respect. My role model for volunteering is my father. I always saw him volunteering and wanted to join in and help out. On my high school crew team, there was one person who made it her mission to help me develop into a good leader. I knew what I had to accomplish, but she taught me the best way to lead my boat towards our shared goal.
How have your volunteer and counselor experiences affected your leadership qualities, and how do you think those factors will affect you in the future?
As a volunteer and as a camp counselor, I started out as a kid who was just looking to help, but didn’t really know how. In both situations, there was a moment when someone needed to step up and be responsible, and I quickly learned that I am capable of handling that. In the future when I take on other projects, I’m sure I will be scared at first, but experience has taught me that I can handle it.
— Andrew Torres
