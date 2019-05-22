Age: 18
High School: Holy Spirit
Hometown: Egg Harbor Township
Parents: Ted and Toni Ann Pugliese
Community/school activities: President of school’s Tri-M music honor society; member of the school choir; member of the girls varsity soccer team; volunteer with the Spirit Outreach program, preparing meals for the less fortunate. Created a program called B.A.S.E (Bullying and Self-Esteem) in which she visits schools and talks to students about the topic.
Post-high school plans: Molly will attend Stockton University in the fall.
Career goals: Plans to become a pediatric nurse.
Molly Pugliese is a talented singer and actress who uses her skills not only to entertain, but also to serve the community. Molly is a member of the Miss America Organization and currently holds the title of Miss Seashore Line 2019. As a public representative of these organizations, she works to spread awareness about bullying and empowerment through a program she created, called B.A.S.E. (Bullying and Self-Esteem). Molly’s efforts have included visits to several elementary schools, educating students about character, resilience, and taking action against bullying.
What made you want to start an anti-bullying organization? How has the B.A.S.E. program helped students overall?
I have been very involved in many different kinds of clubs and activities since a very young age. Because of this, there were many times that I would witness my peers being torn down and discouraged by others around them. All of these degrading experiences for my friends ultimately led to my decision to take action and make a difference for the ones who are not strong enough to speak out and stand up for themselves. I did my part by getting involved in the Miss America Organization, an organization built on service. Through my involvement in the MAO as Miss Seashore Line 2019, I can now reach hundreds of children at a time, teaching them that a strong self-esteem and a good sense of self-worth will ultimately help you in a bullying situation.
What was it about the Miss America organization that made you want to be involved with it?
I always looked up to the young women in the Miss America Organization for how they were able to engage an audience and change lives, sometimes even unknowingly. I wanted to change the world around me in my own little way by leaving a legacy through my service. I am proud to say that today I am just like those young women I once looked up to.
You are involved in a variety of performing arts. How have your experiences onstage helped shape you as a person?
Performing has taught me how to speak and stand in front of many people, how to engage an audience, but most of all, how to look at different situations and events from another person’s perspective through the characters I have portrayed.
