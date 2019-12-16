103118_spt_oceancityfh

Ocean City's Molly Reardon #22 battle for the ball against Absegami's Alyssa Destefano #30 during the first half of state field hockey game at Ocean City High School Tuesday Oct 30, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star scored 18 goals and had nine assists as the Red Raiders tied Millville for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title. Reardon will play for Division III Salisbury University next year.

