EHT moms create neighborhood photo project to show family life amid COVID-19: Lauren Gayeski and Sue Seabrook are using the project as a time capsule to look back on one day and remember what life was like during the outbreak.
New Jersey unemployment up, but rate slows: A total of 718,000 people in New Jersey have filed unemployment claims due to layoffs or furloughs since the start of the COVID-19 shutdown last month.
Murphy delays school reopenings until at least May 15: “Let me be perfectly clear. There is nobody who wants to open the schools more than I do … but I can’t do that right now," Gov. Phil Murphy said.
A roundup of local businesses that are still open: If you're wondering where you can still find services or just want to support the local economy in this time of upheaval, you can find a list of businesses here.
Mainland Regional's Colin Cooke's focus on lacrosse pays off: The standout midfielder will continue his lacrosse career next season at NCAA Division I High Point University in North Carolina. He plans to major in exercise science.
