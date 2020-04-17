project

Lauren Gayeski, left, and Sue Seabrook combined their writing and photography talents to document their neighborhood amid the COVID-19 quarantine.

EHT moms create neighborhood photo project to show family life amid COVID-19: Lauren Gayeski and Sue Seabrook are using the project as a time capsule to look back on one day and remember what life was like during the outbreak.

New Jersey unemployment up, but rate slows: A total of 718,000 people in New Jersey have filed unemployment claims due to layoffs or furloughs since the start of the COVID-19 shutdown last month.

Murphy delays school reopenings until at least May 15: “Let me be perfectly clear. There is nobody who wants to open the schools more than I do … but I can’t do that right now," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

A roundup of local businesses that are still open: If you're wondering where you can still find services or just want to support the local economy in this time of upheaval, you can find a list of businesses here.

Mainland Regional's Colin Cooke's focus on lacrosse pays off: The standout midfielder will continue his lacrosse career next season at NCAA Division I High Point University in North Carolina. He plans to major in exercise science.

032819_spt_ehtlax

Mainland Regional junior Colin Cooke drives past Egg Harbor Township’s Matt Stanks during Wednesday’s boys lacrosse game at Egg Harbor Township High School. Cooke scored a game-high four goals to lead the Mustangs, last year’s Cape-Atlantic League champion.

