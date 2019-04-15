After thunderstorms brought power outages early Monday morning, high wind gusts continued in the afternoon, causing some damage in Atlantic County.
A wind advisory was in effect from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday for Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties.
During that time, employees said a lamp post fell in the PetSmart parking lot in Mays Landing.
According to the store's manager, an employee first noticed the downed pole while on a break at around 1 p.m. The pole leaned away from a rusted base and it's top lights chipped into the concrete storefront, lodging it diagonally.
Multiple employees said they had not heard any sound of the pole hitting the building, and said the pole had not fallen when they came to work at 6:30 a.m.
Winds at the time were reported at 35-45 mph West Northwest.
Hamilton Township police arrived at 1:30 p.m. and taped off the area as they waited for more assistance to remove the pole.
The white horse pike eastbound into Atlantic City was also closed at from Shore Road 2:30 p.m. due to telephone pole in the roadway, according to Absecon police.
The highest winds during the early morning thunderstorms were reported at 80 mph in Salem County. Atlantic County experienced about 40 mph winds.
Along with high winds, thousands of homes in Atlantic City experienced power outages earlier that same morning from thunderstorms.
The strong line of thunderstorms caused outages to the city starting shortly before 5 a.m.
The outages started after lightning struck a utility pole outside the substation on North Michigan Avenue, according to spokesperson for Atlantic City Electric Frank Tedescho. This affected two distribution lines, one that lead to the uptown neighborhood and the other to the inlet area.
About 30 percent of Atlantic City Electric customers were without power, which amounted to more than 4,800 customers. The outages were concentrated in neighborhoods on the northern end of the city, including Bungalow Park, Gardner's Basin and the South Inlet.
Power was restored to a majority of customers by 9 a.m.