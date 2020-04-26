We’ll repeat Sunday’s weather into Monday, which will mean more clouds, dampness and showers. Tuesday will have a brief reprieve of sunshine before another long-lasting storm Wednesday.

The center of the low pressure that is bringing us another dreary day will move past Cape Cod on Monday. However, there will still be a lot of “wraparound” moisture that resides on the western side of the storm.

While a shower will be possible at any point in the day, you will have enough time for outdoor exercise or essential construction. Just bring layers. Winds will blow out of the chilly northwest and sustain around 15 mph. That will mean highs in the low 50s.

There will be two periods in the day that will be wetter than others. The first will be from 6 to 9 a.m, the second from 3 to 8 p.m. Especially with the latter, showers may be heavy. Rainfall totals Monday will be a 10th to a quarter on an inch.

By 10 p.m., we will be dry. We’ll see a slow clearing. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s on the mainland, with low 40s at the shore.

High pressure will build in from the Deep South on Tuesday. While it will be short, it will be sweet.

Expect a day very similar to Saturday. The sun will shine, the birds will probably be chirping, and it’ll feel like we’re emerging into the light. High temperatures will be in the low 60s on the mainland, with upper 50s at the shore.

You will wake up to more clouds Wednesday. A low-pressure system will move into the Great Lakes and then slowly waddle toward the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and Friday. That will mean a long duration of rain probabilities.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with thickening p.m. clouds. A shower or areas of drizzle will be possible at any point. Afternoon highs will be near 60 degrees. An east-to- southeast wind will kick up by the afternoon, around 15-25 mph. This will last through Thursday.

The heaviest rain will come Thursday. A windswept rain will renew concerns for stream and creek flooding. Roadway flooding will be possible, too. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, only enhancing the rain. In terms of coastal flooding, keep the Thursday high tides in the back of your mind for issues.

Lastly, with many of us in our homes more than usual, might I suggest a way to help out the weather community? The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) give you the opportunity to share your weather data across the nation, whenever you can, right from your house (I have my weather equipment at the office). It’s cheap and super easy to install. Hey, you could even be in the weather record books.