Monell trial to begin
Jeremiah Monell, the Cedarville man who led police on a manhunt after allegedly stabbing his wife to death in December 2016, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Furloughed Coast Guard employees limited on what donations they can accept. “We appreciate the mindset, certainly; we’re just governed by policies,” said John Edwards, a spokesman for Coast Guard Training Center Cape May. “That’s just the way it works, whether there’s a shutdown or not.”
No updates to the Atlantic City Rail Line. “Still status quo,” a New Jersey Transit spokesperson said Wednesday. South Jersey commuters are still wondering if and when the only rail line in Atlantic County will be up and running again in 2019.
What were the top high school sports moments in 2018? Sports columnist Mike McGarry runs down his list of the memorable moments that made up last year's sport seasons.
Dr. Van Drew goes to Washington. Reporter Michelle Brunetti Post will be in Washington D.C. for Congressman-elect Jeff Van Drew's swearing into office. Follow her on Twitter @MichelleBPost.