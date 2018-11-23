The U.S. government is investigating more than 100 complaints of poor brake performance on 2.7 million General Motors big pickups and SUVs.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a brake vacuum pump can deteriorate, causing increased braking effort and longer stopping distances.
The investigation covers 2014 through 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. Also involved are Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, the GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs.
Dolce and Gabbana apologize for videos: The co-founders of Dolce&Gabbana apologized Friday in a video on Chinese social media after promotional videos seen as racist and subsequent Instagram messages stoked a furor in one of the world’s largest markets for luxury goods.
Domenico Dolce and Steffano Gabbana appeared in a nearly 1½-minute video posted on Weibo, a Chinese version of Twitter, saying they hope to be forgiven and will do their best to better understand and respect Chinese culture.
“We have always been in love with China,” said Dolce. “We love your culture, and we certainly have much to learn. That is why we are sorry if we made mistakes in the way we expressed ourselves. “
Samsung apologizes for deaths: Samsung Electronics apologized Friday for illnesses and deaths of some of its workers, saying it failed to create a safe working environment at its computer chip and display factories.
The announcement by the South Korean technology giant came weeks after the company and a group representing ailing Samsung workers agreed to accept compensation terms suggested by a mediator and end a highly publicized standoff that went on for more than a decade. The company’s apology was part of the settlement.
— Associated Press