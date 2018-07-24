Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could potentially have salmonella.
The company on Monday took the action after one of its ingredient suppliers notified it that whey powder used in a seasoning may be contaminated. The products were distributed in the United States and no illnesses have been reported.
The Goldfish recall covers Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel. The company has posted a chart with the product codes on its website.
The products can be returned to place of purchase for a refund. Consumers can call customer service at 800-679-1791.
Tariffs hit home for Harley: Harley-Davidson expects new tariffs to increase the company’s annual costs by as much as $100 million as long as the trade dispute between the U.S. and other countries goes on.
Executives with the Milwaukee company spoke with investors Tuesday for the first time since announcing last month production of motorcycles sold in Europe would move overseas to avoid retaliatory tariffs the EU is imposing on American exports.
That announcement unleashed a series of critical tweets from President Donald Trump.
“Tariffs are the greatest!” the president tweeted Tuesday. “Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that — and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the ‘piggy bank’ that’s being robbed. All will be Great!”
With sales stagnant at home, Harley-Davidson has looked increasingly overseas for buyers of its iconic motorcycles. The company did not discuss Trumps’ criticism, but CEO Matt Levatich stood by its decision to move some production overseas because of the tariffs.
“It put further pressure on our business and we made the best decision based on the circumstances,” he said.Trump company expands investment in Scottish resort: President Donald Trump’s family business unveiled plans Tuesday to invest $196 million in the second phase of development at its controversial golf course in northeastern Scotland.
The Trump Organization said it is seeking approval from Aberdeenshire Council to build 500 homes, 50 hotel cottages, a sports center and equestrian facilities at the property north of Aberdeen. The resort already includes an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse and boutique hotel.
Critics have accused the Trump Organization of failing to deliver on promises of investment and jobs that were made in 2008, when Scottish authorities granted general approval for a project that included two golf courses, a 450-room hotel and as many as 1,500 homes.