Revenue at Pennsyl-vania’s commercial casinos crept to a record high above $3.2 billion in the just-completed fiscal year. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Tuesday revenue at the state’s 12 casinos rose by $45 million, or 1.4 percent, over the 2017 fiscal year. That beat 2016’s record high by nearly $20 million, or almost 1 percent. Last year’s figures also showed that Pennsyl-vania was the No. 1 state in tax revenue from the casino industry, netting $1.4 billion in the 2017 fiscal year.
Lawmakers warn Trump tariffs threaten local newspapers: About a dozen members of Congress warned Tuesday that newspapers in their home states are in danger of reducing news coverage, laying off workers or going out of business if the United States maintains recently imposed tariffs on Canadian newsprint. The Trump administration ordered the tariffs in response to a complaint from a paper producer in Washington state. The U.S. International Trade Commission is reviewing whether U.S. producers of certain groundwood paper products, including newsprint, have been materially injured because of the imports from Canada.
Blankfein to retire as Goldman CEO: Another Wall Street veteran of the financial crisis is stepping aside: Lloyd Blankfein is retiring as CEO of Goldman Sachs after 12 years at the helm of the storied investment bank. Blankfein will give way to David Solomon, a longtime Goldman executive.
— Associated Press