Elon Musk is asking a California judge to throw out a lawsuit filed against him by a British diver the tech entrepreneur called a pedophile on Twitter, arguing it was nothing more than a “schoolyard spat on social media” that no reasonable reader took seriously.
Musk’s motion to dismiss, filed Wednesday, argues “the public knew from the outset that Musk’s insults were not intended to be statements of fact.”
Musk called diver Vernon Unsworth a “pedo” in a tweet to 22.5 million followers after Unsworth criticized Musk on CNN in July, saying his efforts to help rescue young soccer players trapped in a cave in Thailand amounted to “a PR stunt.”
Consumer confidence tumbles: U.S. consumer confidence tumbled this month as Americans began to worry that economic growth will moderate next year. But consumer spirits are still high by historic standards.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Thursday its consumer confidence index fell to 128.1 in December, down from 136.4 in November and lowest since July.
The index measures consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both fell in December. Consumers’ expectations for the future dropped to the lowest level since November 2016.
Mortgage rates dip: U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, offering a slight degree of relief to would-be homebuyers after the stock market has tumbled.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dipped to 4.55 percent from to 4.62 percent last week. Rates averaged 3.99 percent a year ago.
The average rate for 15-year fixed-rate loans dropped to 4.01 percent from 4.07 percent. Still, that average is above its 3.44 percent level a year ago.
— Associated Press