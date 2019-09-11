Lacey Southern Football

Lacey's Justin Gorski runs in the second quarter as Lacey Township Township High School hosts Southern Regional for a Shore Conference football game, at Lacey, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Monmouth Regional (0-0 at Lacey Township (1-0)

6:30 p.m. Friday

Lacey plays its first game under its permanent lights. The Lions opened last week with a 14-6 win over Hamilton East. Justin Gorski carried 22 times for 89 yards in the win.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments