The thrill and exhilaration of monster truck racing comes to the beaches of the Wildwoods from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27 to 29, with “Monsters on the Beach” races presented by Wildwood Motor Events.
The weekend of intense thrills includes massive monster trucks racing along the shoreline and flying through the air on a custom track between Mariner’s Landing and Adventure Pier. Headlining trucks for 2019 include the returning 2018 “Beast of the Beach” champ, Cory Rummell with Rage, who will compete to hold onto his title.
Friday night kicks off the weekend with Monster Mash, a family-friendly monster truck block party where fans will have the opportunity to meet the drivers and have photos taken with them and famous headlining trucks at Crest Pier, 5800 Ocean Ave. in Wildwood Crest, with family-fun activities for all ages including a face painter, bounce house, DJ and food trucks.
There will also be monster truck rides available so that fans can experience the thrill of a real ride! Visitors can also race in Schreiber’s Race Zone RC cars on their custom-built track.
Monster Mash will be held from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free. Saturday features races at 1 and 7 p.m., including exciting intermission entertainment and 25 Tuff Trucks racing throughout the day.
Sunday features a final deciding race at 1 p.m., after which the 2019 “Beast of the Beach” will be named.
Online general admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 4 to 12. Children 3 and under are free. For additional information or to purchase tickets, call 609-522-3644 or go to WildwoodMotorEventsNJ.com.
