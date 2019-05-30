A new, small group meeting for men is being offered by a non-profit agency to address issues related to health and wellness. The Men’s Wellness group will be offered once monthly at no cost to participants. Topics addressed will include family relationships, occupational wellness, and substance use, among others. The initiative is a partnership between The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, MHAAC, and Jack Lewis, DSW, LCSC, Doctorate of Social Work and Licensed Clinical Social Worker.