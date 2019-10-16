Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
Moorestown (3-3) at Absegami (1-4)
6 p.m. Friday
Absegami sophomore quarterback Ray Weed threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 86 yards and two more scores as the Braves beat Bridgeton 51-14 last week. Moorestown has dropped two straight, including a 35-12 loss to Highland Regional last week.
