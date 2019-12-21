Jake Cook scored 22 points for Mainland as the Mustangs lost in overtime in this Jimmy V Classic game at Cherokee in Marlton.

This contest was rematch of last year’s South Jersey Group III final.

Luke Mazur scored 12 for Mainland (1-1).

Hayden Greer led Moorestown with 18.

Mainland 18 12 8 6 1 – 45

Moorestown 15 6 13 10 8 – 52

ML – Mace 1, Tamanini 2, Matik 8, Cook 222, Mazur 12

MT – Francisco 9, Greer 18, Muhic 14, Knobloch 4, Jagodzinski 5, Byrd 2.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments