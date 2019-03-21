HARTFORD, Conn. — Ja Morant logged the ninth triple-double in NCAA Tournament history as Murray State trounced fifth-seeded Marquette 83-64 in the first round of the West Region.
Murray State continued a trend of a No. 12 seed winning at least one game in all but three tournaments since 2001 — including last year's — but this looked nothing like an upset.
Morant had 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds as he sliced through Marquette on Thursday and showed the Racers (28-4) were better in every way than their opponent from the Big East. The Ohio Valley Conference champions face fourth-seeded Florida State on Saturday as the Racers next try to take down an Atlantic Coast Conference foe.
Florida State 76, Vermont 69
Florida State got a first-round scare from sharp-shooting Vermont.
In the end, the Seminoles were just too long and too strong for the upset-minded Catamounts.
Mfiondu Kabengele had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Florida State withstood a barrage of 3-pointers from 13th-seeded Vermont.
Terance Mann added 19 points for the fourth-seeded Seminoles (28-7), who were tied with the Catamounts at halftime but pulled away late.
East Region
Maryland 79, Belmont 77
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Belmont proved it belonged. Maryland is moving on.
The Terrapins survived a last-second upset at the NCAA Tournament when Eric Ayala deflected a pass, leading to a steal by Darryl Morsell that allowed Maryland to escape with a win.
Playing their second tournament game in less than 48 hours, No. 11-seeded Belmont shook off weary legs to justify the selection committee giving them one of the final at-large bids.
Belmont took Maryland to the final seconds but the No. 6 Terrapins came up with the winning stop at the end.
"If not for one little deflection," said Rick Byrd, Belmont's 805-win coach, "I think we'd be playing Saturday afternoon."
Instead, it was Maryland (23-10) advancing to face LSU in the second round following the thriller with Belmont.
Lousiana State 79, Yale 74
As LSU's comfortable lead started to disappear, most of the crowd at Veterans Memorial Arena turned on the Tigers.
Underdog Yale became the hometown team in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Skylar Mays heard the cheers — and then silenced them.
With suspended coach Will Wade watching from afar, Mays hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds to help embattled LSU slip by 14th-seeded Yale.
Mays scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and sealed the game from the charity stripe. The third-seeded Tigers (27-6) needed each one of his free throws.
"We were fortunate to pull this one out," interim coach Tony Benford said.
Yale (22-8) hit four 3-pointers in the final minute, helping whittle an 18-point deficit to three in the closing seconds.
Minnesota 86, Louisville 76
DES MOINES, Iowa — Minnesota found its elusive 3-point stroke just in time to give coach Richard Pitino the NCAA Tournament win he'd been seeking for years.
The 10th-seeded Gophers won their first NCAA Tournament game in six seasons behind 24 points from freshman Gabe Kalscheur, who helped Minnesota roll past Louisville.
The win for Pitino came against school that fired his father. Rick Pitino coached the Cardinals for 16 seasons before his 2017 dismissal.
"This wasn't about getting the win for coach Pitino. It was about getting the win for us in general and advancing to the next round," said Minnesota's Jordan Murphy, who scored 18 points. "That's what makes him happy, and that's what makes us happy."
Amir Coffey also had 18 points for Minnesota (22-13), which knocked down 11 3s despite entering play ranked 344th nationally in made 3s per game.
Five of those triples came from Kalscheur, who finished a point shy of his career high for points.
Michigan State 76, Bradley 65
For about 35 minutes, it felt like Bradley might pull off the first bracket-busting stunner of this year's NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State survived by leaning on the brilliance of Cassius Winston and a remarkably efficient performance at the free throw line.
Winston scored 26 points and second-seeded Michigan State, thanks in part to a season-high, 25-of-26 showing from the line, held off Bradley.
"Winston just wouldn't let us lose," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
Xavier Tillman had 16 points with 11 boards for the Spartans (29-6), who'll face Big Ten rival, 10th-seeded Minnesota, on Saturday in search of their first trip to the Sweet 16 in four years. Michigan State throttled the Gophers 79-55 in East Lansing on Feb. 9.
Midwest Region
Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77
SALT LAKE CITY — A.J. Harris had an easy layup for the tie. He wanted a win for New Mexico State.
It didn't work out, but boy-oh-boy, what a way for the Aggies to go down swinging against fifth-seeded Auburn in the NCAA Tournament.
With the clock ticking down, Harris passed on an open layup and kicked out to wide-open teammate Terrell Brown, who was spotted up for the game-winner behind the arc. Brown was fouled as he took the shot, but missed two of three free throws with 1.1 seconds left, and New Mexico State fell.
Auburn will face No. 4 Kansas in the second round Saturday.
Kansas 87, Northeastern 53
Dedric Lawson had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Kansas dominated inside for a rout over Northeastern.
The fourth-seeded Jayhawks (26-9) had a notable size advantage inside and used it, outscoring the Huskies 50-16 in the paint while grabbing 17 more rebounds.
Kansas shot 56 percent and advanced to Saturday's second round against fifth-seeded Auburn.
The best shot for the 13th-seeded Huskies (23-11) was to make their 3-point tries.
They didn't.
The Colonial Athletic Association champions went 6 for 28 from the arc after finishing the regular season 17th in Division I at 38.6 percent. Sharpshooter Vasa Pusica had a hard time getting separation from the Jayhawks' athletic guards, finishing with seven points on 2-of-11 shooting.