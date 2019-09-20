Washington Avenue School Artwork

Fifth grade students from Washington Avenue School in Pleasantville, Michelle Fernandez-Perez,10, and Angeli Gonzalez,10, did artwork in classroom. New Jersey has become the first state in the nation to achieve universal arts access for students. Sept. 18, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Gov. Phil Murphy announced this month that New Jersey is leading the nation with universal access to arts education. A new report from the nonprofit Arts Ed NJ showed more than 1 million students are actively participating in some form of art education, a 25% increase from over a decade ago.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional charges against the Ventnor woman accused of bludgeoning her mother and grandmother to death before robbing them last summer. The state plans to re-present the case to a grand jury next week to include a felony murder charge, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Anne Crater said Thursday.

Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan mentioned plans to host a public forum on a controversial agreement between his office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in an Aug. 16 letter to the director of the state Division of Criminal Justice. In an interview this week, Nolan said the meeting was not going to happen.

The FBI, Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and Newfield National Bank are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Dulce Maria Alavez, a missing 5-year-old city girl. Dulce was last seen Monday afternoon in City Park.

Middle Township High School football players tell coach Frank Riggitano they want to make the playoffs. Middle (2-0) hosts Buena Regional (1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in a critical early-season West Jersey Football League United Division game that will impact both teams' playoff hopes.

Middle Township High School football practice

Middle Township senior quarteback RJ. Tozer runs a drill during a practice this month.

