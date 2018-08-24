For kids
Saturday, Aug. 25
LEGO CLUB: 2 to 4 p.m.; for ages 5 and older; Atlantic County Library, 451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton. 609-561-2264 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
KIDS SAIL ON THE AJ MEERWALD: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 25, 26, 29; story reading, then help set the sails and learn boating terminology; Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May, $15-$35. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter .org.
STORYTIME AND CRAFT: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturdays; for ages 3 to 7; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
Monday, Aug. 27
BACK TO SCHOOL STORIES: 10:30 a.m.; listen to stories about school situations and solutions, then make a craft; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GAMING EVENT: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; for ages 8-15; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
MAGIC SHOW AT STONE HARBOR FAMILY NIGHTS: 7 to 7:45 p.m.; Magician Ken Northridge Family Magic Show; Fire House, 96th Street at Fire House, Stone Harbor. 609-748-2237.
MONDAY FUNDAY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Bug Day/Butterfly tent with the 4-H and Rutgers Master Gardeners of Cumberland County; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
MONDAY KIDS CRAFT AND STORY: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; for ages 3 to 8; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Golf
Tuesday, Aug. 28
GREEN TREE LADIES GOLF: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 12; afternoon league; games, fellowship and prizes; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-625-9131.
Groups
Saturday, Aug. 25
CO-DEPENDENTS ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 12-step recovery group; 6410 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-457-2670.
Sunday, Aug. 26
AL-ANON: 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room 5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, Aug. 27
ADULT CHILDREN OF ALCOHOLICS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays; program for men and women who grew up in alcoholic or otherwise dysfunctional homes; Trinity United Methodist Church, 20 Route 9, Marmora. 609-432-4177 or AdultChildren.org.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays through Oct. 29; for people affected by a loved one’s drinking; United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon. 856-547-0855 or NJ-Al-Anon.org.
Health, fitness
Saturday, Aug. 25
WAKE-UP YOGA WITH KRISTEN HOOK: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 1, Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor City, $10 donation. 609-270-4443 or HansenFoundationNJ.org.
YOGA AT THE LIBRARY: 8:15 to 9:15 a.m., Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport, registration required. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR LIFE: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; for adults and teens; bring a mat or towel; Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing, $5, registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturdays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Sunday, Aug. 26
MANIFEST WITH ASH YOGA: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 30; get your Spiritual Sunday on with Ashley Gordon; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10 donation recommended. 609-270-4443 or EnlightenedCafe.org.
Monday, Aug. 27
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair, or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GILDA’S CLUB SOUTH JERSEY MEETING: 6 to 8 p.m.; “Aromatherapy” with Jennifer Somers; Gilda’s Club South Jersey, 700 New Road, Linwood, reservations requested. 609-926-2699 or GildasClubSouthJersey.org.
WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY SEMINAR: 6 to 8 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Manahawkin Campus, 517 Route 72 West, Community Room, Manahawkin. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 27, Public Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Music
Friday, Aug. 24
DUFFY STRING BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 28; open mic night for all musicians; jam with others or go solo; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
Saturday, Aug. 25
COUNTY BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
TOM BRETT: 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25, 31; Tom Brett, Irish Folk Musician, will be returning to Cold Spring Brewery; Cold Spring Brewery, 733 Seashore Road, Cape May. 609-898-2300.
Sunday, Aug. 26
SUMMER SOUNDS: FREE LIVE MUSIC: noon to 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 26; outdoor concerts by the pond gazebo; wine and light snacks for purchase; Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-965-2111 or RenaultWinery.com.
UNCLE SAMMY’S BAND: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Monday, Aug. 27
WESTMONT PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; part of the Free Music in the Park series; Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
TUESDAYS AT THE TOWER: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 28; bring your beach chairs and be entertained; beer and wine garden sponsored by the Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce; Borough of Stone Harbor, 95th Street and Second Avenue, Stone Harbor, free. 609-368-1751 or SHNJ.org.
Religion
Sunday, Aug. 26
BACK TO SCHOOL SERVICE: 11 a.m.; guest preacher; for youth and families; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349.
SUNDAY BEACH CHURCH SERVICE: 8 to 8:30 a.m., Margate Pavilion behind the library, Margate. 609-665-1711.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
BETH EL MOVIE NIGHT: 7 to 9:30 p.m.; showing of “A Bag of Marbles”; snacks included; Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $5. 609-823-2725 or BethElSynagogue.com.
Reunions
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
CUMBERLAND REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1983: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 35th reunion; Luna’s Outdoor Bar and Grille, Savoy Inn, Vineland; hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, door prizes, live music with the band Five Times Famous; $35. Email RSVP to crhsclassof1983@gmail.com or visit class Facebook page.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail.com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House; looking for classmates to update address book. 609 408-4950.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22; 55th reunion; members of Class of 1962 from PHS welcome to join, along with Mainland Regional and Oakcrest students who started at PHS; Mays Landing Country Club, 1855 Cates Road, Hamilton Township. mustanganne13@comcast.net.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 22; 40th reunion; Steel Pier in Atlantic City; happy hour 6 to 7:30 p.m. at base of Observation Wheel; buffet, DJ, dancing in event tent at end of pier; $75; RSVP by Sept. 10. 1978ACHS@gmail.com.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1957: noon Sept. 23; 61st reunion; Shore Diner, Fire Road and Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-926-3820.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. andiade6@yahoo.com or cvr534@aol.com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.
ATLANTIC CITY CLASS OF 1953: 4:30 p.m. cash bar, 5:30 p.m. dinner; Oct. 19; 65th reunion; Sofia Restaurant, 9314 Amherst Ave, Margate; $30; RSVP by Oct. 10 to Billie Jane Boyer Maul at 609-822-8888 or Margie Soltz Berk at 609-823-1242.
Trips
BUS TRIP TO PHILLIES GAME: Sept. 15; 4:30 p.m. departure from church; Phillies play the Miami Marlins; German food and entertainment theme night; includes a $12 concession credit; Tuckahoe United Methodist Church, 112 Route 49, Tuckahoe; $107. 609-383-1880, ask for travel center.
TRIP TO ‘ENCHANTING ISRAEL’: 10 day, 8 night trip to Israel, Sept. 30 to Oct. 9; hosted by Brigantine C.E.R.; rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
BANGKOK, BALI, HONG KONG & SINGAPORE: Jan. 7 through 21, 2019; Southeast Asia Experience trip; includes round trip airfare and deluxe hotels; hosted by the Milton & Betty Katz JCC; $4,200 through Aug. 1. 609-822-1167.
KATZ JCC COMMUNITY TRIP TO SOUTH AFRICA: March 11 through 19, 2019; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; $3,600 per person includes round trip airfare from JFK to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.