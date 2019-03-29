Dining out
Tuesday, April 2
MAHJONG BRUNCHES: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; all players and skill levels are welcome; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate; $18 members, $22 guests. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.
Wednesday, April 3
SPRING LUNCHEON AT CAREME’S: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Academy of Culinary Arts students will prepare and present a three-course gourmet spring luncheon; Careme’s Gourmet Restaurant, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, $33 adults, $23 students. 856-694-2887 or AmericanVegan.org.
Fundraisers
Sunday, March 31
SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER IN HONOR OF RICHARD BENNER: noon to 4 p.m.; supports a humanities scholarship through the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation’s annual program; Ye Old Mill Street Pub, 6033 Main St., Mays Landing, $30. 609-226-5741 or RichardBennerScholarship.EventBrite.com.
Thursday, April 4
SIPPERS FOR FLIPPERS: 6 to 8:30 p.m.; spirits, auctions, food; supports New Jersey’s stranded marine mammals and sea turtles; guided tour, specialty dishes from local restaurants, live music; Nauti Spirits Distillery, 916 Shunpike Road, Cape May; $25 advance, $30 at the door. 609-287-9118 or MMSC.org.
Saturday, April 6
PROJECT PROM 2019: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7, 2 to 6 p.m. April 8; high school students from Atlantic, Cape and Cumberland counties can come and browse through donated prom dresses and accessories; Kensington Furniture, 200 Tilton Road, Northfield. 609-703-8592 or ProjectPromAC.com.
Thursday, April 11
PASTA PRIMAVERA FUNDRAISER: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; dine in or take out; Beth Judah Temple, Spencer and Pacific avenues, Wildwood, $18. 609-522-7541.
Golf
Friday, May 17
ATLANTIC CITY HALL OF FAME TOURNAMENT: noon; Second Annual Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Golf Tournament; includes green fee, cart, lunch, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and prizes; Harbor Pines County Club, 500 St Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person, $500 per foursome. 609-464-1672 or fcampo18@hotmail.com.
Religion
Sunday, March 31
CAFE-STYLE WORSHIP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; continental breakfast and casual worship; Fellowship Hall, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-692-2152.
LENTEN CONCERT: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; “The Passion, Death and Glory of Jesus Christ Through Scripture and Song”; performed by Suite Inspiration, the Choral Band; special guest harpist Barbara Gallagher; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-287-6881.
147TH CHURCH ANNIVERSARY SERVICE: 11 a.m., all welcome; New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349.
Health, fitness
Monday, April 1
AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Press of Atlantic City, Walter Edge Conference Room, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville; open to the public; to make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Press of AC, or call 800-733-2767.
CHAIR YOGA: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays; gentle form of yoga practiced sitting on a chair or standing using a chair for support; Public Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
COPING SKILLS WORKSHOPS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays; peers will lead a weekly meeting that will focus on a new topic each session; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘FUN FITNESS FOR ALL’: noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through April 29; stretch and strengthen while having fun; exercise focused on body mechanics, alignment and breathing; JFS Village by the Shore, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, free to Village and Jewish Community Center members, reservations requested. 606-822-1167, ext. 144 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION PROGRAM: 10 to 11 a.m. first Mondays; meet with nurses, physical therapists, social workers and discharge planners; Shore Medical Center, second floor surgical conference room, Surgical Tower, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-4600 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
LOW SIT COMBO CARDIO MOVES: 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays; for individuals who cannot stand and need exercises to help build strength coordination and balance; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bay Shore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘MOVE AND GROOVE FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT’: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386.
YOGA WITH CECI: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through April 15; Monday Morning Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
ZUMBA GOLD FOR THE ACTIVE OLDER ADULT: 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays; taught by Cathy Cashmere, licensed Zumba and Zumba Gold instructor; Public Library, 4800 Central Ave., Sea Isle City. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Tuesday, April 2
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. 609-399-0717.
MEDITATIVE FLOW YOGA: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 24; restorative class that really gets you into your body and the present moment; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor, $10. 609-270-4443.
PILATES YOGA FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17, 2019; taught by Kathleen Jespersen; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386.
‘TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR HEALTH’: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 16; for adults; how to manage your diabetes symptoms, communicate with your health care providers, improve eating and exercise habits and cope with stress, fear, and frustration; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
YOGA FOR BEGINNERS: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; taught by Tammy Decker; Stone Harbor Library, 9516 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. 609-463-6386.
YOGA FOR RECOVERY: 7 to 8 p.m.; yoga class focused on wellness and community support in a clean, sober, and stigma-free environment; The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, free. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA PILATES FUSION: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays; pilates-yoga fusion exercises teach students how to use core stability for every-day movement; Lower Cape Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
ZUMBA FITNESS: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 30, 2019; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; taught by Kellie Wood; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386.
ZUMBA FITNESS AT WILDWOOD CREST LIBRARY: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Latin dance-inspired fitness class; Public Library, 6300 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood Crest. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
Wednesday, April 3
COMMUNITY STROKE SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 4 p.m. first Wednesdays; meetings alternate between Bacharach and AtlantiCare Life Center at English Creek; Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, and AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-652-7000, ext. 5430.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF?’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Groups
Sunday, March 31
AL ANON: 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays, Cape Regional Medical Center, Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
Monday, April 1
AL ANON: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Cape Regional Medical Center Room #5, Cape May Court House. 609-463-4043.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays; study of Al-Anon’s 12 Steps and 12 Traditions for people who are affected by a loved one’s drinking; Absecon United Methodist Church, 100 Pitney Road/Church Road, Absecon, free. 888-425-2666.
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, AtlantiCare Health Park, Egg Harbor Township Campus, Building 200, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
BOARD GAME CLUB: 5:45 to 7:45 p.m.; play a variety of fun board games; new or unfamiliar games will be taught during play; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 6 p.m., AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 400, Joseph Stella, M.D. Conference Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
EATING DISORDERS DISCUSSION/SUPPORT GROUP: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. first Mondays; peer-run discussion group; members can share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS: 10:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 4 p.m., Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, registration requested. 609-567-2900.
GRIEF SUPPORT FOR WIDOWS AND WIDOWERS: begins April 1, 3, 4 at three different locations; presented by H.O.P.E., a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization providing surviving spouses with grief support; each location consists of 10-week sessions; 5:45 p.m. April 1: Central United Methodist Church, 5 W Marvin Ave., Linwood; 11 a.m. or 7:30 p.m. April 3, Emmaus United Methodist Church, 706 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville; 10 a.m. April 4, Holy Redeemer VNA Hospice, 1801 N. Route 9, Swainton; $35 recommended donation. 856-234-2200 or HOPESNJ.org.
SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP: 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays; join this friendly group and improve your Spanish skills; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SPANISH LANGUAGE GROUP MEETINGS: 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays through April 1, 2019; for individuals who prefer speaking in Spanish; meet weekly to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more; offered by a bi-lingual group facilitator; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
‘SPEAK OF THE SPECTRUM’ MEETING: 6 to 7 p.m. first Mondays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for LGBTQ individuals as well as supportive family/friends to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and talk about relevant topics; participants should be at least 18; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
YOUNG ADULTS STRESS RELIEF GROUP: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays; individuals age 18 to “20 something” discuss issues related to common stresses, family life, substance use, friends and more; Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, April 2
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 5 p.m. first Tuesdays; provides emotional, educational and social support for caregivers; The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
CIVIC CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY GAME NIGHT: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays; play Bridge, Pinochle, or Mahjongg every Tuesday; refreshments available; Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City. 609-465-3251.
DEMENTIA PROGRAM: 1 to 2:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, free. 609-822-1109.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through April 30; practice speaking English; work on your accent and vocabulary; Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor Township. 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
GRIEF CAFE: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14; for those who have experience a significant loss in their life; group session for emotional and spiritual support; Enlightened Cafe, 6414 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. 609-270-4443.
JERSEY CAPE WRITERS MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. first Tuesdays; come with ten copies of a piece of writing you’d like to share; receive constructive comments on your work; Cape May County Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-231-3959 or 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
PINOCHLE CLUB: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; all levels of players are welcome; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
STITCHES: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays; group of knitters and sewers to work on projects with; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476.
SUPPORT FOR ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays; peer-run, weekly meetings for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse; ASCA Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield. 609-652-3800 or ASCASupport.org.
Wednesday, April 3
ATLANTICARE BREASTFEEDING CLASS: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, $20. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
BRAIN TUMOR SUPPORT GROUP: 5 to 5:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
COIN CLUB: 6 to 7 p.m. social hour, 7 to 9 p.m. meeting, first Wednesdays; hosted by the Atlantic County Numismatic Society; all ages welcome; free appraisals, free coins for kids, refreshments; Public Library, 301 Davis Ave., Linwood. 609-742-2279 or ACCoins.org.
GALLOWAY PORT REPUBLIC DEMOCRATIC CLUB: 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays, Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 973-713-1468.
HISTORY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays through May 1, 2019; with David Montanye; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, registration requested. 609-967-7155 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
REED’S READS: MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m. first Wednesdays; eat, drink, and be merry during our monthly fireside book club; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor. francesca@jpublicrelations.com.
STROKE SURVIVOR AND CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 4 to 4:45 p.m., AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, New Café, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
‘TOO MUCH STUFF’ MEETINGS: 1 to 3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays; for people who want to clean up to those who are living with overwhelming clutter; Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway Township. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOUR FOR EXPECTANT PARENTS: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth Tour for Expectant Parents; AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus, 65 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
YOGA WITH CECI: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday Evening Yoga; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, donations accepted for the instructor. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.
Thursday, April 4
BARIATRIC HEALTH & WELLNESS SUPPORT GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays; for those caring for a loved one; Shore Medical Center, Center for Family Caregivers, Lower Level, 100 Center Way, Somers Point. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
FIRST THURSDAY BOOK CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays, Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. 609-463-6386 or CMCLibrary.org.
GARDEN CLUB OF SEA ISLE CITY: 7 to 9 p.m.; Kathy Gillespie will speak on the benefits of the use of essential oils and the experience of the aroma or scents; Garden Club, Community Lodge, JFK Boulevard and Park Road, Sea Isle City. 609-263-6817.
HEALTHY HEARTS CARDIAC SUPPORT GROUP: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; open to those who have been diagnosed with heart failure and their loved ones; AtlantiCare LifeCenter, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 200, Population Health Classroom, Suite 223, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
JERSEY SHORE KNITTING GUILD: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; Ventnor Community Center, South Newport and Atlantic avenues, Ventnor. 609-338-9305.
KICKAPOO MEETING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. first Thursdays; Improved Order of Red Men (IORM) meeting of the Egg Harbor City Kickapoo tribe #237; Red Men Kickapoo Lodge, 30 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. 609-226-3812.
KIWANIS OF CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 6:30 p.m. first and third Thursdays; serves the youth and community of Middle and Dennis townships; Avalon Golf Club & Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. 609-465-7406.
PERINATAL LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 9 p.m., AtlantiCare Health Park, Cancer Care Institute, 2500 English Creek Ave., Gilda’s Club Living Room, Egg Harbor Township. 888-569-1000 or AtlantiCare.org.
SHORE’S FAMILY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. first Thursdays, The Center for Family Caregivers at Shore Medical Center, Lower Level, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, free. 609-653-3969 or ShoreMedicalCenter.org.
Music
Sunday, April 7
ATLANTIC YOUTH ORCHESTRA SPRING CONCERT: 4 p.m., Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing; free admission, donations welcome. atlanticyouthorchestra.org.
Religion
Sunday, March 31
CAFE-STYLE WORSHIP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; continental breakfast and casual worship; Fellowship Hall, South Vineland United Methodist Church, 2724 South Main Road, corner of Sherman Avenue, Vineland. 856-692-2152.
LENTEN CONCERT: 3 to 4:30 p.m.; “The Passion, Death and Glory of Jesus Christ Through Scripture and Song”; performed by Suite Inspiration, the Choral Band; special guest harpist Barbara Gallagher; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. 609-287-6881.
NEW BETHEL AME 147TH CHURCH ANNIVERSARY: 11 a.m., New Bethel AME Church, 414 N. 7th St., Vineland. 856-691-1349.