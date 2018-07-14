Reunions
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958 REUNION WEEKEND: noon to 4 p.m. July 20, luncheon at Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point; 1 p.m. July 21, picnic at home of classmate. 609-839-3578.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL REUNION CLASS OF 1967: 7 to 11 p.m. July 28, Vagabonds Kitchen and Taphouse, Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, reservations required. 301-861-6721.
AVALON PLAYERS’ 50TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION: 4 to 6 p.m. July 28; celebrate 50 years of musical theater and community; Avalon History Center, Avalon. 609-967-0090 or AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1993: 7 to 11 p.m. July 28. For information call 760-473-9006 or email dunlevysp@live.com.
MAINLAND BAND — ALL YEARS: 5 p.m. July 28; finger foods, memorabilia, door prizes, DJ, dancing, DVDs playing band footage from 1970 to 1985; Clancy’s by the Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point; $25. Redzzz918@aol.com.
ABSEGAMI HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1978: 4 to 8 p.m. July 29; 40th reunion; Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, Somers Point, reservations requested. Absegami78@gmail.com or facebook.com/absegamihighschoolclassof1978.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11; 50th reunion; Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. Atlantic-CityHighSchoolClassof1968-50thReunion.MyEvent.com.
HOLY SPIRIT HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18; 50th reunion; Maynard’s Cafe, 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-927-5092.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1971: 8 p.m. Aug. 18; 65th birthday celebration for all members of Class of 1971; Smithville Inn, Galloway Township; $45. Call David Goodelman at 609-674-8873 or email ACHigh1971@gmail.com.
PLEASANTVILLE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1948: Aug. 18; 40th year reunion with picnic at home of Marion Boney. RSVP 609-641-5203 or 609-641-2416.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1998: Aug. 24 and 25; 20th year reunion; 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Wonder Bar, 3701 Sunset Ave., $35-$50; 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Raleigh Avenue Beach Take Over. RSVP facebook.com/ACHSClassof1998 or visit achs1998.eventbrite.com.
BRIDGETON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968 REUNION: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 50th class reunion; Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. 856-455-6361.
VENTNOR AVENUE SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: Sept. 15; 50th reunion; looking for former students; email vasclassof1968@gmail .com.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15; 50th reunion; Avalon Links Restaurant, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House. 609- 408-4950.
ATLANTIC CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1963: 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Claridge Hotel, 123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, $40-$50. RSVP to andiade6 @yahoo.com or cvr534@aol .com.
OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1968: 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 13; 50th reunion; Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St., Ocean City. 609-226-9202 or OceanCityHighClassof1968.MyEvent.com.