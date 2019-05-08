Cedar Creek linebacker Joe Curry will attend Division I Football Championship Subdivision school Wagner College in New York as a preferred walk-on. Pleasantville wide receiver Akeem Walker will play for Susquehanna University, a Division III school in Pennsylvania.
More football decisions
