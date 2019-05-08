Joe Curry

Joe Curry

2018 Cedar Creek H.S. football team

Cedar Creek linebacker Joe Curry will attend Division I Football Championship Subdivision school Wagner College in New York as a preferred walk-on. Pleasantville wide receiver Akeem Walker will play for Susquehanna University, a Division III school in Pennsylvania.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments