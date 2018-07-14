Stone Harbor
Farmers market: The summer farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2 at the Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue.
Tuckerton
Art chat: The Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. will host a free get together to meet and talk with fellow artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday July 19. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Ventnor
Chuck’s 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: The local sports fundraiser will end its 30-year run and hold its final tournament the weekend of July 21-22 at the Ventnor Educational Community Complex, 400 N. Lafayette Ave. The tournament is open to all ages, male and female. Shirts will be given to the first 250 paid players. The entry fee is $75 per team. Registration deadline is July 16. For information, call 609-487-9481 or email chucks3on3@gmail .com.
Vineland
Cozy Mystery book club and author video chat: Meet with others from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., to discuss “Cruel Candy: A Cozy Corgi Mystery,” by Mildred Abbott. There will be a live video chat with the author. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243, or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
Tai chi class: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. invites residents to a tai chi class 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The class is designed for senior adults but open to all. Rgistration is required. To RSVP, call 856-794-4244 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. It’s free. For information, call 609-523-0277.