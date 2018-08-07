Miss America empowers me to: Miss America empowered me to follow my parents’ footsteps and live the American dream they worked so hard for me to have. My Mom grew up in Thailand my Dad lived in India where he didn’t have the opportunity to obtain his college degree. Both of my parents came to America to pursue higher education. Their desire to achieve an education motivated me to earn high honors upon graduation and graduate debt free from Arizona State University having received free tuition through the Regency AIMS Scholarship. Today it still continues to drive my passion for learning. I aspire to obtain my Masters as well and eventually a Ph.D. in Marketing Research — leveraging the Miss America scholarships.
