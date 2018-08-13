Miss America empowered me to: be proud, confident, and unapologetically myself. This organization has empowered me to no longer feel as though I must apologize for being the strong, bold, empowered woman that I am. It is through this organization that we can show women that they deserve to be celebrated for everything that they are. Our bodies, voices, minds, and stories are valid, valuable, and worthy of respect. I hope that through this next year I can encourage women to love themselves just as they love others and to come together to celebrate both our similarities and differences. The women involved in the Miss America Organization teach us that when empowered women empower others, marvelous growth can happen.