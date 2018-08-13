Miss America empowers me to: Step outside of my comfort zone and create a more focused purpose for my life. Through my own self-discovery on my Miss America journey, I am able to use my voice to empower and inspire others to do the same. My impact statement gives me the privilege to guide and encourage others to be the most authentic people they can be, while experiencing pressure from society, self-doubt, and fear of the unknown. As a title holder, I am empowered to be the fire that sparks people to take a risk, follow their hearts, and jump-start their lives, no matter where they come from or where they have been.
