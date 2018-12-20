EHT girls swim past Ocean City

Ocean City High School's 400 freestyle relay team celebrates a win against Egg Harbor Township in a combined boys and girls swim meet, Dec. 19, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

EHTHS senior Grace Curry and freshman Olivia Evans were prepared to swim with intensity during Wednesday afternoon's meet against OCHS. See photos, stats and scores at HSLive.me

A strong economy means more people will be home for the holidays. Over two and a half million people will be traveling this holiday season  in the Garden State, breaking recent travel records.

Let's all go to the lobby... The developers who are renovating the Ventnor Square Theater are looking to expand network of theaters, purchasing the Tilton 9 Theater and IMAX  in Northfield.

New lawsuit claims MAO leadership "orchestrated an illegal and bad-faith takeover" of the nearly 100 year old pageant. Both Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and President and CEO Regina Hopper  have responded to the legal complaint, but the plaintiffs stand by the claims. 

Don't get caught with coal! At the Shore has ideas for last minute stocking stuffers  from local artisans.

121318_nws_santa 1
Retired Atlantic City firefighter John Brenner, 58, of Northfield, dons his Santa cap at Somers Point Volunteer Fire Department Company 2 before attending a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson