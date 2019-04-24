ATLANTIC CITY - Owners of the Showboat Hotel are seeking approval to subdivide its Boardwalk property when they appear for a public hearing 10 a.m. May 2 in Atlantic City Council Chambers 1301 Bacharach Blvd. 2nd Floor.
The hearing is before the the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Previously hotel owner Bart Blatstein obtained preliminary and final site plan approval to convert the hotel, located at 801 Boardwalk, into residential apartments. Owners say the new request does not affect the previously approved plans.