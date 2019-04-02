ATLANTIC CITY — The bodies of about 20 sharks washed up on city beaches Monday, according to a resident.
John Cellucci counted 18 spiny dogfish while walking on the sand near Richmond Avenue on Monday morning. Dogfish are a species of small shark not highly sought after by commercial fishers.
Bob Schoelkopf, founding director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, said the center did not receive any calls Monday about washed up sharks. The state Division of Fish and Wildlife, which would handle any investigation, did not respond to a request for comment.
The dogfish spotting comes a week after dozens of the decayed sharks were found on beaches from Brigantine to Ocean City, the division previously said.
Division captain Jason Snellbaker theorized that those sharks likely died after getting caught in salt marshes in the bay and then washed up on the beaches due to strong winds. He attributed it to a "natural occurrence."