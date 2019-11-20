State Non-Public II semifinal
Morris Catholic (4) at St. Joseph (1)
1 p.m. Saturday
St. Joe (8-1) returns to the field for the first time since Nov. 2 after receiving byes in the first and second of the playoffs. The Wildcats are the defending champion and are seeking their 21st state title since the state non-public playoffs began in 1993. St. Joe is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
The Wildcats feature senior running back/wide receiver Jada Byers, who has rushed for 1,025 yards, caught 38 passes for 540 yards and scored 25 touchdowns. St. Joe quarterback Jayden Shertel has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,309 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior linebacker Ahmad Ross leads the Wildcats defense with 68 tackles. NCAA Division I prospect Keshon Griffin, a junior defensive end, has nine tackles for losses. Junior defensive end Chase Lomax has 17 tackles for losses, while defensive lineman Ethan Hunt has 15 tackles for losses.
Morris Catholic features a potent passing game. Quarterback Jeff Chaplin has completed 165 of 301 passes for 2,581 yards and 33 touchdowns. Ryan McAndrew has caught 55 passes for 843 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The winner of St. Joe/Morris Catholic advances to the state final against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between Holy Spirit and Hudson Catholic.
