HARD ROCK
8 P.M. FRIDAY, SEPT. 20; $69, $79, $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: Morris Day’s first taste of success came as a founding member of Prince’s band The Time in 1981 with the release of the group’s self-titled debut album. “The Time” contained the hits “Get it Up,” “Cool” and “Girl.” The albums “What Time Is It?” and “Ice Cream Castle” followed before Day began a solo career in 1984. On Friday Morris and The Time will deliver a night of soul and funk music that will have the whole room grooving. Fans can look forward to hearing “”Get it Up,” “Cool,” “Girl,” “777-9311,” “Wild and Loose,” “Walk,” “Gigolos Get Lonely Too” and “Jungle Love.” Also on the bill is Shelia E who made a name for herself as a great drummer as well as a talented singer of R&B, latin and jazz music.
MorrisDayAndTheTime.com, Sheilae.com, HardRockHotels.com/atlantic-city
