U.S. mortgage rates turned down this week, lowering the cost of purchasing a home and supporting the housing market.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.66% this week from 3.75% last week. The average 15-year rate declined to 3.15% from 3.2%.
Rates have fallen sharply in the past year. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that home sales in October rose 4.6% from a year ago. The construction of new homes and apartments jumped nearly 4% in October.
The 30-year rate has dropped from 3.81% last year, while the 15-year rate was nearly 4.25% a year ago.
Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week to compile its mortgage rate figures.
Massachusetts OKs ban on flavored vaping: Massachusetts lawmakers passed a groundbreaking ban Thursday on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes.
The bill would also place a 75% excise tax on vaping products and require health insurers, including the state’s Medicaid program, to cover tobacco cessation counseling.
“This nation-leading step will save lives,” Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo said.
Netflix suffers outage: Netflix suffered a brief outage Thursday.
The problems at the TV and movie streaming site started a little before 9 a.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 1,100 reports of problems at 9:30. By 10:30 a.m. reports of outages had declined.
Netflix said some of its subscribers were unable to use Netflix for about two hours, but the problem has been fixed. It did not say what caused the problem or how widespread it was.
Target has big third quarter: Target is bursting into the critical holiday season with strong third-quarter earnings as the company pushes faster delivery and invests in stores and on new fashion brands.
The retailer raised its expectations for the year and shares closed up more than 14% at $126.43.
Target’s quarterly sales of clothing rose 10% year over year, helped by its focus on creating its own brands and updating its clothing displays.
— Associated Press
