Noema Alavez Perez, the mother of the missing 5-year-old city girl, Dulce Maria Alavez, made a public plea Monday to have her daughter returned by whomever took her.
Dulce was last seen on Sept. 16 in the City Park.
"I beg you all please, Don't give up on my Dulce. Let's keep pushing to find her safe," said Perez, who was speaking to KYW-TV 3, out of Philadelphia. "If they could just return my daughter, she is just an innocent girl."
Dulce doesn't anything about the world because of her age, Perez said.
"She is just living her child life." Perez said. "She is just a small girl. She doesn't even know nothing that is happening. I know she wants to come back home because she doesn't like being far away from her family."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.