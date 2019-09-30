 Noema Alavez Perez, the mother of the missing 5-year-old city girl, Dulce Maria Alavez, made a public plea Monday to have her daughter returned by whomever took her.

Dulce was last seen on Sept. 16 in the City Park.

"I beg you all please, Don't give up on my Dulce. Let's keep pushing to find her safe," said Perez, who was speaking to KYW-TV 3, out of Philadelphia. "If they could just return my daughter, she is just an innocent girl."

Dulce doesn't anything about the world because of her age, Perez said.

"She is just living her child life." Perez said. "She is just a small girl. She doesn't even know nothing that is happening. I know she wants to come back home because she doesn't like being far away from her family."

