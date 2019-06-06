Where to find it:
200 E. Motts Creek Road, Galloway Township
What to know:
Seafood shacks can be found in all kinds of spots. From the busiest streets of a bustling vacation town like Ocean City to the quietest of off-the-beaten-path locations. Mott’s Creek Inn definitely falls into the latter category. You kinda have to know about this place to even find it. It lives at the end of a long, foreboding road deep in the marshlands of Leeds Point. The building sits waterfront — you can even come here by boat — and offers indoor and outdoor seating on their expansive deck, live music and some really terrific seafood dishes.
What to try:
Drunken Clams: When the restaurant sits right on the water that the clams come out of, you know you are dealing with fresh fish. This version came swimming in a nice, garlicky broth of white wine and butter. A simple yet delicious way to begin a meal.
Fish and Chips: Yeah, I know it’s called “Fish and Chips” but pretty much every time you see this dish on any menu you can expect to be served a battered piece of either cod or haddock alongside a pile of French fries and some tartar sauce for dipping. The fish and chips here come served with Captain’s Chips, which are potato chips, not fries. If you want the real thing, it will cost you two bucks extra. I know they have the right to do it, but they probably shouldn’t. That aside, the cod was crunchy and delicious and at $11 the price was more than fair.
Dynamite Shrimp: A slight a kick of spice balanced out by a creamy aioli that coated the shrimp perfectly. One of the best versions of this dish I have had all summer.
New England Clam Chowder: I love when a clam chowder actually has a lot of clams in it, and such was the case with this. It could be thicker, but that’s a personal preference. A tasty, well-made soup.