Mount St. Joseph, MD. at Holy Spirit
5 p.m. Friday
These teams met last season with Mount St. Joseph winning 35-16 in Maryland.
Spirit is No. 5 in The Press Preseason Elite 11 ranking. The Spartans feature running back E'lijah Gray (1,233 rushing yards last season, wide receiver Ahmad Brown (398 receiving yards last season) and tight end Isaiah Gerena (379 receiving yards last season).
Mount St. Joseph features 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr, who has scholarship offers from Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan.
Thornton caught two touchdown passes as the Gaels opened their season last week with a 35-20 win over St. Mary's Ryken. Junior quarterback Billy Atkins threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns. and senior running back Marlowe Wax ran for 178 yards in the win.
"Offensively, they're a dynamic team," Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. "We want to challenge ourselves. We play a tough schedule during the regular season. We want to be prepared when we go into that. To play a lower-caliber team doesn't do us any favors. We want to jump in and play somebody who will challenge us, get our kids' juices going and see what we can do."