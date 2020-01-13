It’s MLK Day Weekend, and whether that means taking some time to remember or participating in any one of the service opportunities available to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one thing is for certain — you’ve still got to eat. And what better weekend could there be to pay homage to the many talented black chefs and restaurant owners in our area? Here are five kitchens to visit this MLK Weekend.
1. Kelsey Jackson
If you’re looking for the best in local soul food, there’s one place that tops everyone’s list — Kelsey’s Atlantic City. The brainchild of Chef Kelsey Jackson and his wife Kim, Kelsey’s is known as much for its menu as its music — this weekend, Kason Express plays on Friday and Stacia Lacole & Blac Soul Band on Saturday. Located at 1545 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to KelseysAC.com for more information.
2. Melissa Robbins
Get back into all the healthy things you promised yourself in the New Year by heading to 609 Nutrition Spot. With the goal of bringing a healthy, active lifestyle to the community, Melissa Robbins creates delicious meal replacement smoothies, energizing and metabolizing boosting teas, protein coffee and pre and post workout recovery shakes to fuel your body with the nutrition it needs. Located at 1500 Route 47 in Rio Grande Plaza in Rio Grande. Go to 609 Nutrition Spot on Facebook for more information.
3. Derek Powers
For one of the best sushi experiences around, head to Kuro at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where Executive Chef Derek Powers manages a kitchen that specializes in a full range of Japanese specialties with panache. Located within the Hard Rock at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to HardRockHotels.com for more information.
4. Daniel Bennett
If you want your meal at home, get in touch with Daniel Bennett at Remember Your Dreams Catering in Woodbine. With specialties like a snow crab platter (snow crab clusters, turkey sausage, garlic butter potatoes, corn on the cob, shrimp and hard boiled egg) and whole chicken wings with garlic Parmesan or lemon pepper, you can’t go wrong. Located at 604 Longfellow Street in Woodbine. Go to Remember Your Dreams Catering on Facebook for more information or to place an order.
5. Stephan Johnson
The iconic Atlantic City eatery Dock’s Oyster House has been operating since 1897. And while we can’t give him credit for the entire century, Executive Chef Stephan Johnson has been at the helm for over 15 years, creating some of the best soft shell crabs, crab cakes, and potato-crusted flounder in the world. Located at 2405 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to DocksOysterHouser.com for more information.
