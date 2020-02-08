Harvey Cedars is the king of wind during the fall

Harvey Cedars was the king of wind in Fall of 2018. On five separate occasions did the anemometer at the New Jersey Mesonet station clock in with a gust over 55 mph. They were

10/27 - 62 mph

11/15 - 58 mph

11/16 - 57 mph

11/24 - 61 mph

11/25 - 71 mph

Pictured: Chief Robert Burnaford, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator of Harvey Cedars Police Department stands with Joe Martucci on the beach of Harvey Cedars beach, Friday morning. 
