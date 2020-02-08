Harvey Cedars was the king of wind in Fall of 2018. On five separate occasions did the anemometer at the New Jersey Mesonet station clock in with a gust over 55 mph. They were

10/27 - 62 mph

11/15 - 58 mph

11/16 - 57 mph

11/24 - 61 mph

11/25 - 71 mph

Pictured: Chief Robert Burnaford, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator of Harvey Cedars Police Department stands with Joe Martucci on the beach of Harvey Cedars beach, Friday morning.