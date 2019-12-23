Mr. Johnson goes to Trenton

Jim Johnson, left, special counsel for the Atlantic City transition, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver testify before a legislate committee on their work in the resort.

Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy for the Atlantic City transition, testified for a review of existing casino regulations before committees in both the Assembly and Senate. Johnson even brought in an economist affiliated with Rutgers University who detailed how any further expansion of the Atlantic City casino market could be trouble for existing operators.

In his 2018 report on Atlantic City, Johnson recommended that lawmakers and regulators consider modifying the current standards that govern the industry in the wake of increased regional competition and to prevent future collapses, such as the one seen between 2014-2016 when five Atlantic City casinos closed. While not endorsing any tangible options, Johnson's report suggested potential modifications to regulations, such as a limit on the number of available casino licenses or a cap on total market capacity.

