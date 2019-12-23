Jim Johnson, former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy for the Atlantic City transition, testified for a review of existing casino regulations before committees in both the Assembly and Senate. Johnson even brought in an economist affiliated with Rutgers University who detailed how any further expansion of the Atlantic City casino market could be trouble for existing operators.
In his 2018 report on Atlantic City, Johnson recommended that lawmakers and regulators consider modifying the current standards that govern the industry in the wake of increased regional competition and to prevent future collapses, such as the one seen between 2014-2016 when five Atlantic City casinos closed. While not endorsing any tangible options, Johnson's report suggested potential modifications to regulations, such as a limit on the number of available casino licenses or a cap on total market capacity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.